Joelle King beaten in semifinals of Black Ball Open In Cairo

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 08:07

It was a relatively easy run to the semifinals of the Black Ball Open in Cairo for Joelle King, including beating the defending champ in the previous round but the semifinals and a clash with world No.1 Nour El Sherbini proved too tough once again.

King, 32, ranked 8th in the world was beaten 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 in 35 minutes as the Egyptian continued her big win loss stats against the Kiwi for a 12 -1 record.

Sherbini had an answer to everything King threw at her and never gave away any stray shots or points. In the second game King had a lead of a couple of points. However an unforced error and some top play by Sherbini saw the Egyptian fight back and regain the lead with a run of points. In the third game the pressure from Sherbini was relentless as she controlled the pace and dominated for the victory.

The semifinal result for King equals her last tournament finish at the December edition of the same event and keeps her among the top ranked players putting pressure on each other.

The next event for King is the Manchester Open next month where she knows the courts well and is based nearby.

Fellow New Zealander Paul Coll will now play in the men’s version of the Black Ball Open starting in a couple of days.

Coll is the fourth ranked male player in the world and is in the same half of the draw as second seed Mohamed ElShorbagy (Egypt)