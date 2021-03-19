Annual basketball New Zealand awards approaching

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 09:02

Members of New Zealand’s basketball community will be acknowledged for their contributions to the game very soon at the annual Basketball New Zealand Awards.

The celebratory event will take place on Saturday 8 May, held once again at Te Papa Museum in Wellington. The evening will begin with pre-dinner drinks at 6:15pm followed by the awards dinner and presentations at 7pm.

As a consequence of the lockdown in 2020, the night will this year recognise excellence and achievement for the 2019 calendar year. 24 awards will be presented, which includes three memorial awards, as well as five Hall of Fame inductions.

There will also be a special re-presentation of the Ambassadors Award for Junior Male Player of the Year by a representative of the U.S. Embassy in Wellington. Most notably though, one deserving recipient will be bestowed with the highest award level of a Basketball Legend decoration.

There are a select number of seats left for the public to purchase. Tickets are $80 and can be ordered by emailing organisers at vicki@nz.basketball.

MORE INFO:

Date: Saturday 8 May 2021

Venue: Te Papa Museum

Time: 6:15pm

Tickets: $80 per person. Purchases to be made by emailing vicki@nz.basketball