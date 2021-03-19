Derby test for Sky Darci

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 16:28

New Zealand-bred gelding Sky Darci will be out to continue New Zealand’s strong association with the Hong Kong Derby (2000m) on Sunday.

New Zealand-bred or sourced horses having won four of the last five editions of the race and Sky Darci has a chance to add to that tally this weekend.

The son of Darci Brahma is the highest rated horse in the Derby and the five-time winner in Hong Kong has drawn the ace barrier for Sunday’s race.

"I’m very pleased with that draw, he needs a soft gate and I’m very happy, it’s going to give him his chance," trainer Caspar Fownes said.

The 103-rater will be paired with championship-leading jockey Joao Moreira.

"He ran alright in the Classic Mile he was just a little bit flat but the run after that in the Classic Cup was good, it was pleasing to the eye. He definitely didn’t have a clear run at them and he was only beaten by two and a quarter lengths," Fownes said.

"But we’ve preserved with him to give him his chance to run the trip, he’s had a great preparation for this race and he’s as fit as I can get him, he looks a treat."

Sky Darci was purchased out of Highden Park’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by Mr B Kwan for $160,000.

Highden Park has already tasted success in the Derby, with graduates Werther and Ping Hai Star winning the 2016 and 2018 editions respectively. The pair are now enjoying their retirement at the Palmerston North farm.

Calder has solid Tauranga book

Jockey Andrew Calder is confident punters can get off to a good start at Tauranga on Saturday where he partners $2.10 favourite No Filter in the opening event for his father-in-law Richard Collett.

"He’s a horse that took on the older horses last start and did it really nicely," Calder said of the lightly-raced three-year-old.

"I think the ace draw (barrier 1) tomorrow at Tauranga, particularly being in the first race, where there can be an on-speed bias, he should put himself in a perfect spot and it is a nice small field where bad luck is the only thing that is going to beat him. He is a pretty smart horse going through the grades."

Calder also rides stakes-performed filly Fleetwood Maca in a Benchmark 74 1600m event, with the filly aiming to get her campaign back on track after being a late scratching at the barriers in the Gr.2 Lowland Stakes (2100m).

"I’m really looking forward to riding the filly again," Calder said.

"We expect her to be running pretty well in what is a lead-up to the Manawatu Classic (Gr.3, 2000m). She needs to put her hand up and run a competitive race to warrant going down to Awapuni in a couple of weeks. She has drawn well and although she has to carry a bit of weight against the older horses, her form is very strong."

Calder is also keen on the chances of Giant Gem over 1400m, with the Bernard Dyke-trained six-year-old racing consistently.

Mornington Cup the next step for Defibrillate

After six runs following a near 12-month break from racing, Defibrillate is ready to take the step up to the 2400m of the Mornington Cup.

The attraction of a ticket into the Gr.1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) is the furthest thing from the mind of trainer Patrick Payne who will start Defibrillate in the Listed Mornington Cup (2400m) on Saturday.

Success in the Mornington Cup gains the winner a ballot exemption for this year's Caulfield Cup in October, but Payne is looking no further than Saturday's contest.

"If it pans out that way, great, but he pulled-up great from the Australian Cup and this is just the next logical step for him," Payne said.

Defibrillate strung together four wins on end before finishing sixth to Homesman in the Gr.1 Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington on March 6.

"I thought he ran as well as what he could but the handicap against a lesser field this time is ideal," Payne said.

"We didn't think it was a strong Group One weight-for-age race last time, but a horse like Homesman, he was still too good for him, and we had our chance I thought."

When he first arrived from New Zealand in 2019, Defibrillate showed staying promise.

He was successful over 2500m at Flemington on a couple of occasions while also running placings over 2500m and 2600m.

After almost 12 months away from racing and having had six starts this campaign, Defibrillate steps out beyond 2000m for the first time on Saturday.

And his performance will determine whether he heads north for a shot at the Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) at Randwick on April 10.

"He's a very sound horse and likes good ground," Payne said.

"He has had a fairly long campaign so far but he's not showing signs that he's had enough, so we can think of the Sydney Cup after Saturday."

Defibrillate is raced by a Kiwi contingent that comprises trainers Graham Richardson, Lance O’Sullivan, and former Black Cap captain Brendon McCullum.