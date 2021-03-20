Breakthrough season continues for late blooming bowler

Saturday, 20 March, 2021 - 09:45

Canterbury pace bowler Sean Davey has added his maiden first-class five-wicket bag to the stunning 6-30 he took in the one-day Ford Trophy earlier this season as the 27-year-old late bloomer continues his breakthrough summer.

A former New Zealand Under 19 representative, Davey's 5-19 off just 16.1 overs helped the Plunket Shield leaders rout the Stags for just 149 after Central Stags captain Greg Hay had elected to bat first at Rangiora's Mainpower Oval.

The match is just Davey's third first-class appearance; the right-armer's previous Plunket Shield best was 2-10 last week against the Otago Volts.

Canterbury heads into day two at Rangiora trailing the Stags by 88 runs, but lost three wickets late on the first day, with allrounder Doug Bracewell picking up his 200th first-class wicket for the Stags when he trapped opening batsman Jack Boyle for 4.

In Invercargill, the third-placed Auckland Aces are looking to make up for lost time in a weather-affected match with the Otago Volts, after two successive morning sessions were lost to ground delays.

Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell declared his side's first innings at 351/8 after reaching his third first-class century, run out on 128. The Otago Volts will resume day three at Queen's Park at 39/1 in reply in their first innings, trailing by 312 runs at the midpoint of the fixture and both sides needing to make ground quickly on 'moving day' to achieve a result.

At sunny Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Wellington Firebirds have edged into a 36-run first innings lead with five wickets in hand as they head into the third day, BLACKCAP Neil Wagner has 3-43 for Northern Districts.

ROUND SIX 10.30 a.m. Thursday 18- Sunday 21 March 2021

NORTHERN DISTRICTS (2) v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS (6)