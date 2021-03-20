Rollercoaster preparation for Emily McNaughtan's Ironman debut

Saturday, 20 March, 2021 - 11:38

Preparing for your first Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand is never an easy task but a recent hospital stay for Emily McNaughtan has made for a rocky road to the start line in TaupÅ.

McNaughtan, who recently stepped up to the professional IRONMAN ranks, had her preparations dramatically slowed down thanks to blood clots on her lungs at the end of 2020.

"Three months ago I got some blood clots on my lungs, I was in hospital and it was quite serious and unexpected," said McNaughtan. "I thought I’d fractured my ribs because I had a lot of rib pain but I ended up in hospital with blood clots, luckily lungs heal really quickly. It wasn’t ideal but everyone will have different challenges and that will be my one.

"It’s been a bit bumpy, I got sick which was unexpected but I’ve bounced back from that," she said. "Any extra time I can put between being in hospital and competing in such a physically demanding race can only be a good thing. I had come off blood thinning medication two weeks before the old start date and I wasn't sure how much this would affect me physically and it's been almost a relief to have more time to let my body adapt to not being on medication. I've been feeling stronger the past few weeks so the extra preparation has been really good for me in the end."

Like so many other McNaughtan was thrilled to hear that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand was still going ahead in 2021.

"I was so relieved and grateful when I heard the race would be rescheduled, it's such an iconic event with an amazing atmosphere," she said. "I'm really stoked that it's been able to go ahead with a new date, every person involved in the event has put in so much work to make it happen.

"Every athlete on the start line has their own story for getting there and has dedicated so many hours to training," said McNaughtan. "All the event organisers have put in hours of time to make sure everything could go ahead smoothly, so it was an amazing feeling that none of that has gone to waste.

"The postponement has been a chance to add some extra weeks of solid training into my schedule," she said. "It was tough mentally at first, preparing for a new race date and getting back into the right headspace to train, but in the end it's turned out well and I'm really happy with the training I've been able to do."

McNaughtan is a recent convert to triathlon, contesting her first IRONMAN 70.3 event in TaupÅ in 2018, having previously played hockey for Southland/Otago in New Zealand’s National Hockey League.

"I thought it would be quite different coming from a team sport into an individual sport but I’ve found there’s a huge sense of team around triathlon," she said. "There’s a massive community and everyone wants each other to do well and help out, it’s been a really nice transition. I also quite like that if I’m not having a good day it’s on myself, I like having the outcome on myself."

McNaughtan is currently based in Wellington and quickly found her groove in her new sport, finishing second overall at IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand last year, and claiming victory in her age-group.

With the biggest event on the New Zealand IRONMAN calendar now just around the corner the excitement is building for McNaughtan.

"I’m really excited, I’m just getting more and more excited now that it’s getting close," she said. "I love the atmosphere in TaupÅ, it’s my favourite race, I’m really excited to get out there. There are so many supporters down the run course and they give you a real boost when you’re tired and I think I’m going to need that on the day.

"We’ve been really lucky to have quite a few races here, we’ve sort of been able to operate normally," said McNaughtan. "I missed my first race due to being sick but had another two really strong races with some good people to chase in Hannah Wells and Bec Clarke who have been really fast but it’s good to be pushed."

The continued international border closure has meant that athletes have stayed close to home over the last year, with McNaughtan using it as an opportunity to gain valuable experience.

"This is my first season in the Pro field and it’s been good to have races that I can go to and I think it’s ok that I wasn’t able to travel just yet," she said. "I’ve had a good lead in to IRONMAN New Zealand and then the borders will open and I’ll already some races under my belt in the Pro field and be more confident going overseas."