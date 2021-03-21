International spectators unable to attend Olympic Games

Sunday, 21 March, 2021 - 07:47

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has expressed its disappointment on behalf of the 1600 New Zealanders set to travel to Tokyo this July as the Japanese Government and Games organisers advised that international spectators could no longer attend the Olympic Games.

NZOC CEO Kereyn Smith says although this situation is incredibly challenging for New Zealand fans and athletes, the NZOC understands the reasoning behind the decision.

"Our athletes thrive on knowing friends, whanau and fans are right behind them as they compete on the world stage. This time the support will be from back in New Zealand and not from the stands in Tokyo."

"We understand this difficult decision was made to reduce public health risks in Japan and enable organisers to focus resources on delivering a safe and secure Olympic Games for athletes."

"While this situation is disappointing, we do know the best wishes of the New Zealand public will travel to Japan with the Team. Japanese fans are also known to be among the best crowds in the world and will be there to cheer on the New Zealand Team.

"We are now committed to working with partners at New Zealand Olympic Travel to work through the complex situation with the Tokyo 2020 organisers and will continue to advocate on behalf of supporters to find an equitable solution for New Zealanders."