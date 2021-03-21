Auckland Hearts win toss in Hallyburton Johnstone Shield grand final

Sunday, 21 March, 2021 - 09:59

Auckland Hearts captain Lauren Down has won the toss and elected to bat at a fine, warm Eden Park Outer Oval as she looks to lead her side to a second consecutive Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national one-day title.

Out to stop them will be top qualifier the Canterbury Magicians while Auckland Hearts and WHITE FERNS pace bowler Holly Huddleston will be determined to mark her 100th one-day cap match for the Hearts in style - Huddleston also needing just one more wicket today to become the Hearts' leading wicket-taker across both formats.

The match will be Huddleston's 182nd List A appearance overall, and she heads in with 189 overall List A wickets.

Magicians captain Frankie Mackay meanwhile heads into today's season decider having just surpassed 5000 List A runs in her lengthy career, with 14 wickets from the regular season (behind only teammate Sarah Asmussen and Northern Spirit's Eimear Richardson who both have 17), as well as the third highest run-scorer of the summer with 361 runs at 45.12, behind teammate Kate Ebrahim (476 at 59.50) and Wellington Blaze's Jess McFadyen (397 at 46.92).

The first ball will be bowled at 10am; in the event of a tied match, Canterbury Magicians will be the champion after having finished as the top qualifier in the regular season, with no Super Over.

The Auckland Hearts are seeking their fifth title of the past decade having lifted the trophy in 2019/20, 2017/18, 2015/16, 2104/15 and 2011/12, while the Magicians last wore the crown in 2016/17, and previously in 2012/13 and 2010/11 over the same period.