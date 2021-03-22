Paul Coll wins opening match at first tournament of 2021

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 08:32

Greymouth’s Paul Coll is through to the third round of the CIB PSA Black Ball Squash Open after a tough-fought straight-game victory over Swiss No.1 Nicolas Mueller.

The contest was a solid 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 win in 45 minutes for Coll which included a battle in the final game as the Swiss player hit winners followed by errors to force the tiebreak.

"Nicky (Mueller) came out well in the third. I thought I was going to run away with it from the start but he hung strong, he can hit winners so easy off the volley, such a dangerous player right to the end and I am very happy to get through in three," said Coll after the match.

The Kiwi, who is currently at his highest ever world ranking of No.4, will take on former top-ranked Gregory Gaultier in the third round on Tuesday (NZT).

"I saw a little bit of the first, he [Gregory Gaultier] is playing really well for his age. It is incredible how he keeps going and keeps playing at such a high level. Really looking forward to the match tomorrow. It is going to be very tough, he is super experienced, and still very high quality, but I am really excited for it.

"He is one of the best movers in the game. You’ve got to be careful moving the ball round, he gets on it very quickly. He has one of the best backhands in the world so it will be a battle down that side and I will just have to look out for the backhand kill that he loves."

The match against French legend, Gaultier who at age 38 is still in good form will take place at 5.15am NZT Tuesday 22 March.