TaupÅ triathlete Kyle Smith ready for Ironman debut

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 12:03

TaupÅ’s Kyle Smith will make his IRONMAN debut at Saturday’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand, lining up against the country’s top triathletes.

Smith has had great success at shorter distance events, winning his last three races, as well as taking victory at IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ in December 2019.

"My preparation is going pretty good, I don’t know what the markers are to race well at an IRONMAN but all things considered I’m training really well," said Smith. "If it was a half I’d be really confident but given it’s an IRONMAN I don’t really know, but I’m in the best shape that I can be.

"I was pretty tired after racing in Wanaka, three races in four weeks, and was struggling to get any energy back," he said. "The postponement gave me that extra week to fully recover and get my head down and get some more endurance work done and now I’m in the position where I’m a lot more confident heading into the race.

"I bounced back well, my legs feel a lot fresher and I got back into some solid training, some big endurance weeks to get the volume up so we can hopefully get through the IRONMAN in the best way we can," said Smith.

The 23-year-old is looking forward to making his professional IRONMAN debut in his hometown and hopes to draw on the energy of the crowd across the 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42km run.

"I can’t wait to race in front of my home crowd, I’m a TaupÅ boy through and through," said Smith. "I’ve debuted all of my triathlons in TaupÅ, my first ever introduction to triathlon, my first sprint distance, all of my distances have been there. Hopefully I can get everyone pretty amped out on the course and inspire the next group of the local triathletes.

"I owe the crowd for me winning IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ, I was in a world of pain there, I had hit a brick wall coming home, that last stretch 4km to go, 3km to go, and I got into the home crowd, I couldn’t hear myself think with everyone screaming my name," he said. "I felt that energy from them, it transferred into me and I managed to come away with the win. It’s such a special feeling racing at home and it’s amazing, it’s such a beautiful place as well."

Smith said that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand is an important event for the TaupÅ community, evident in the way that the event was able to be moved to a new date at short notice.

"If there was one city in New Zealand, or even in the world, that could change its schedule to host an event like IRONMAN it’s TaupÅ," he said. "The whole town changes for IRONMAN, it’s almost like a festival weekend for the race. If there’s a town that can pull a date change it’s definitely TaupÅ.

Smith has built up a great rivalry with 2017 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand champion Braden Currie, with Smith having the edge in their most recent starts.

"I’ve respected and looked up to Braden for so long, it’s so good to go toe-to-toe," said Smith. "We’ve raced quite a few times in the past over the shorter distances, it’s a bit like the veteran versus the student at the moment and it’s been great. It’s been such a cool summer of racing going toe-to-toe with Braden, it’s a cool little rivalry but we’re actually really good friends outside of that, it’s cool how we can be mates and when the gun goes off get into it.

"It’s a smaller field without the internationals but you’ve got Braden who’s got a fifth a Kona, Mike Phillips who previously owned the record and has won a bunch of races over IRONMAN distance and Cameron Brown, the crowned king of TaupÅ, and then you’ve got guys like Jack Moody who is a class athlete and shouldn’t be underestimated," he said. "It’s a small field but the Kiwis are starting to pack a punch and hopefully we can race internationally and prove it to the world."