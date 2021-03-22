Queensland Oaks possible for Charms Star

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 16:29

A Queensland campaign could be on the cards for Charms Star after her runner-up effort in the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham on Saturday.

The Per Incanto filly finished a length in arrears of race victor Amarelinha and trainer Lisa Latta was pleased with the result.

"She had every chance and it was a great run," Latta said.

"We set her for the race and we were rapt to get that Group One black-type with her.

"She has come through Saturday pretty well. She is a little bit jaded, but she looks a lot brighter this morning."

Latta is contemplating targeting the Gr.1 Queensland Oaks (2400m) at Eagle Farm on June 5, however, she said she will make that decision once her filly returns from a few weeks in the paddock.

"We will put her out for three weeks and then get her back in a make a decision from there," she said.

"There is the Queensland Oaks, but I just don’t want to make any definitive decisions yet."

Cheaperthandivorce to take a break

The Roger James and Robert Wellwood-trained Cheaperthandivorce will head to the spelling paddock and won’t be seen again this season despite finding the line well for fourth in the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) last Saturday.

"She is a little frail filly that is still getting there. She is still learning how to race and was checking her way out of gaps rather than taking them," James said.

"It is just a matter of maturity and she is going out until next season.

"She was going to run eighth at the furlong and she ran fourth, so the effort was good."

Meanwhile, Group One winning stablemate Concert Hall is preparing for a Sydney campaign, having been beaten just over two lengths when sixth to Melody Belle in the Gr.1 Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes (2000m).

"She is on track, albeit a week later for the Chairman’s Quality (Gr.2, 2600m) on April 10 and the Sydney Cup (Gr.1, 3200m)."

Allocated 53kgs in the Sydney Cup, Concert Hall has yet to race beyond 2400m and has won on Slow ground, but not the heavy tracks currently facing a waterlogged Sydney.

"She wouldn’t be leaving home if it is as bad as it is now, but we don’t have to fly over until about six days before so we are going to get a line on the weather by then," James said.