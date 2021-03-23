Paul Coll reaches quarters at Black Ball Open in Cairo

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 07:52

New Zealand squash pro Paul Coll is into the quarter-finals of the Black Ball Open in Cairo, after defeating former world No.1 Gregory Gaultier in a high-quality four-game battle.

Coll, aged 28 and ranked at fourth in the world overcame the Frenchman who is ten years his senior in a 69 minute battle 11-3, 11-7, 7-11, 11-4 to take his place in the last eight.

For the Kiwi the match meant more than just a win.

"That was one of the best highlights of my career. I look up to Gaultier a lot and that moment at the end when he just gave me a pat on the head there, that was huge for me," said Coll.

"I loved every second out there. I went and trained with him early in my career, he taught me a lot and he taught me some more lessons today. Enjoyed every second of that."

Although Coll looked to have the match secured after winning the first two games, the entertaining and vocal Gaultier turned on a display from his past to win the third set.

"The way he controlled me in that third game. He slowed it down but he slowed it so accurately and turned me. I just codlin inject the pace that I wanted to and it made me go into a negative state where he picked me off. It was a good lesson, and a class performance to be out there with him," said Coll who now faces sixth seed Marwan ElShorbagy (Egypt) in the quarters who he has a 2-3 win/loss record against.

"It is going to be another tough battle. [Marwan ElShorbagy] is a different player to Greg just now, but as good as any out there on his day. It will be a tough battle as it always is, but I am really looking forward to going out there tomorrow. I loved every second tonight."

The quarter-final clash with ElShorbagy will be played at 4.30am Wednesday morning NZT on PSA World Tour facebook.

Audio and vision of Paul Coll interview here: https://twitter.com/i/status/1374061153014407168