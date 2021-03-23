Freeride skier 'ready for change of scenery' at Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 NZ

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 11:32

Craig Murray knows what it takes to be successful, and how to face challenges, with the Freeride skier preparing to step out his comfort zone at this Saturday’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand.

Murray has made a name for himself on the Freeride World Tour, claiming victories at Freeride World Tour events in Austria and Canada, along with a number of podium finishes at events around the globe.

The accomplished skier is now turning his attention to a challenge of a different kind competing at his first IRONMAN 70.3 event in TaupÅ this weekend.

The 22-year-old will take on a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21km run, with the IRONMAN 70.3 race running alongside Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand.

"I’m feeling good, I’m not really sure what to expect, my preparation has been tricky but I think overall I’m just excited for the event and to check out the whole IRONMAN and triathlon scenes," said Murray. "I’ve only done a kids triathlon when I was younger, 15 years ago maybe.

"I can’t wait, it’s going to be really cool to get to the start line and hopefully to the finish line," he said. "It’s been amazing doing different training as well, that’s something that keeps it interesting and keeps me motivated, especially with the postponed date.

The postponed date may prove to be a blessing in disguise for Murray, providing a chance to fit in some additional training given his short lead up to his first IRONMAN 70.3.

"I signed up originally with nine days notice so I was doing some quick bricks to get ready for it," he said. "I got in the pool with a friend who helped me out with some swimming technique because swimming is definitely my weakness. We got into the lake as well and she was really helpful and got me swimming up to 2km straight away which was amazing, I wasn’t expecting to be able to do that. I’ve been doing a bit of swimming here in Lake Wanaka which is great and doing a bit of road biking and running but recently have gone back to mountain biking and mountain running in this last week.

"It definitely gave me a little bit more time to prepare and get the gear organised and get myself ready for what it’s going to be like with transition, riding with aero bars," said Murray. "Training wise it’s still quite a short timeframe but it was nice to have a few more weeks to get the body ready for the event.

"Mentally I think the postponement made it a little bit harder, having the event drawn out, just with thinking about it so much more," said Murray. "But at the end of the day having the event going ahead, and having the opportunity to race, is amazing. I was a bit worried that we weren’t going to get to race and I would miss out on the opportunity to do a race like this because usually I’m overseas at this time of the year."

While the event will be Murray’s first foray into the world of triathlon he’ll be drawing on a wealth of experience competing at the highest level in his own sport.

"I think there’s a lot of aspects that I’ll draw from the past events that I’ve done," he said. "I’m really lucky to have that endurance, multisport and adventure sport background because it definitely helps with the mental preparation and toughness aspects of the race."

Murray knows that it’s set to be a challenging day out on the course but is looking forward to getting onto the start line at Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand.

"I’m looking forward to the excitement of everything, from the other competitors, to the transition, to seeing how I’ll go," he said. "I’m interested to see how the body will perform and how I’ll go over that period of time. Hopefully I get the nutrition and pacing right. I’ve had some advice from Dougal Allan who is a professional athlete and coach and that’s been quite helpful to talk me through what to expect from the day, I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into at the start.

"I’ve met Hannah Wells and have seen that she’s the real deal and puts in a lot of hard work for what she does and that’s inspiring, definitely excited to watch people like her and Braden Currie on the day," said Murray.