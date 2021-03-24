Paul Coll beaten In 96 minute quarter-final epic at Black Ball Open in Cairo

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 07:39

World squash No.4 Paul Coll has been defeated in the quarter-finals of the Black Ball Open in Cairo by sixth seed Marwan ElShorbagy of Egypt in an 96 minute epic match.

The two players displayed squash of the highest level throughout the whole match with the crowd inside the Black Ball Sporting Club enthralled by the quality from both Coll and ElShorbagy,

But it was the Egyptian who was able to close out in dramatic fashion and battle through cramp in the fifth to take a 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9 victory.

The match originally ebbed and flowed with the New Zealander fighting hard for the first then letting a small lead slip in the second before ElShorbagy regained form in the third. However the fourth game was all Coll’s as the attitude of the Egyptian waned.

In the fifth it was ElShorbagy who lead for the majority of the set but also had issued with the officials calls and probably should have been reined in for time-wasting as the tension became close.

For Coll the loss was hard to take, but something he felt he could improve on and see some positives out of it.

"I had worked pretty hard, I know I still have a bit of work to do on the quality of my shots but I'm getting there. I thought I had him in the fifth, he was cramping, but there were more stop starts in that game, which suits his game more than mine, both of us a bit tired I think," said the 28-year-old from Greymouth.

"I got caught up in that last game, it was a bit too scrappy, not the way I wanted to play it. I had a good week, happy overall the way it turned out, but I am disappointed with the fifth today."

The next tournament for Coll is mid-April at the Manchester Open where he is the top seed.