Rebel Sport 3X3 Secondary Schools Champs - day one wrap

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 21:07

The Rebel Sport 3X3 Secondary Schools Champs started play in Auckland this morning, with over 650 players from both in and out of the region converging on Pulman Arena.

Day one of the four-day event saw 206 games of basketball run their course across 12 courts. In the Senior Girls Elite grade, defending champions (from 2019) St Peter’s School, Cambridge started their campaign with three wins in Pool A.

St Andrew’s College, Sacred Heart Girl’s College, New Plymouth, Hamilton Girls’ High School and Baradene College were the only teams to notch 21 points in the previously mentioned grade, while in the Senior Boys Elite competition there were seven schools who won games before time had expired.

Similar to St Peter’s, reigning title holder for the Junior Boys Elite grade Hastings Boys’ High School finished day one a perfect three from three in Pool A. Rosmini College in Pool B also have a flawless record.

Over to the Junior Elite Girls, where there’s only one pool, and it’s Westlake Girls’ High School, Hastings Girls’ High School and St Peter’s who sit atop the ladder having not dropped a game so far.

Aquinas College in the Senior Girls Open and Junior Girls Open divisions chalked up three strikes in the victory column, as did Takapuna Grammar School in the Senior Boys Open and Hamilton Boys’ High School in the Junior Boys Open.

Play gets back underway tomorrow at 9am in what will be another full-on day of high school hoops.