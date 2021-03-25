Braden Currie ready for Nutri grain Ironman NZ

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 10:08

Following a year like no other Braden Currie is preparing to go back to what he does best, racing at Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand.

The 34-year-old claimed victory in TaupÅ in 2017 and has finished third at the last two races, meaning he knows what it takes to be successful at the country’s leading triathlon.

"IRONMAN New Zealand's always been a very special race to me. I have probably thought in the last few years about not competing at it because it's a really long year of racing, but it's a race that I've probably never been able to say no to," said Currie. "To be able to race in New Zealand with the New Zealand crowd, and the course is beautiful.

"It's a tough course and it’s unforgiving, and even without an international field you know that all those key athletes that are on the start line are really solid athletes and really conditioned to this event," he said. "It's always a good opportunity to test myself early on in the year and set a benchmark. I won this race on my IRONMAN debut and I haven't been able to pull off a good race since at IRONMAN New Zealand. It would mean a lot to me to go back there and put down what I see has been a really solid race and having a great performance."

Currie is eager to return to IRONMAN racing, with border restrictions meaning this is his first race across the 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42km run in over 12 months.

"It’s more than a year since we were racing IRONMAN New Zealand, and that was my last IRONMAN," he said. "It’s a pretty long time between races, but I’m really looking forward to being back racing. We've had an incredible summer here in New Zealand and we've had the opportunity to race, most of all I’m just looking forward to getting back to that full distance."

While the last year been a challenging one, Currie used the additional time at home well.

"Obviously being a professional athlete racing is what we do and it's pretty important to be able to race," said Currie. "It was a big step back for me and not having those opportunities to race I have probably just been a lot more simplistic with what we've been up to. I had a lot less travel and was able to be at home and spend more time with the family. It also provided some really good opportunities to focus in on things that I wouldn't normally get the time to when I’m racing, and to be able to improve and work on.

"I do think having this year and sort of stepping back has given me that opportunity to see how much I do enjoy doing what I do and having the opportunity to be fit and healthy and push my body to its physical max," he said. "It has given me more of a realisation of how important that is to me and that I'm not ready to retire or pull back on the sport just yet, and that I’m more driven than ever for the next couple of years of racing.

"I feel like I've been racing for about 10 years as a professional and to be honest it was quite an amazing opportunity to have a year where there's probably a little less drive and a little less pressure," said Currie. "But I think the big bonus from this is that it's given me the opportunity to reflect on where I've come from and look towards the next couple of years ahead and be a lot more passionate and driven for that path to success for me as an athlete and making the most out of these next few years."

Like so many other athletes Currie was thrilled when he heard that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand would still take place in 2021, albeit a few weeks later than originally planned.

"I think it’s really important for everyone out there, all of the age group athletes, they put so much into it, so much of their summer for an event like this. It’s awesome that IRONMAN were prepared to go out there and push and work it around and find a postponement date and allow everybody to achieve their goals," he said. "It’s been really cool and beneficial for everyone’s sake and for IRONMAN to put an event on this year."

For more information on Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand click here.