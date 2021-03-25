McDonald has sights on second Slipper win - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 16:29

Champion jockey James McDonald is hoping his induction to the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame alongside his great mate and supporter Sir Peter Vela in May is cause for a double celebration.

McDonald, who is hoping to return to New Zealand for the Induction Dinner in Hamilton on May 2, will shoot for his second win in the Gr.1 A$3.5 million Golden Slipper (1200m) at Rosehill aboard the Chris Waller-trained Home Affairs, an I Am Invincible colt that Vela is a part-owner of.

"Sir Peter and I have been great mates for many years and it would be bloody good to win a Slipper for him," said McDonald, who won the Golden Slipper aboard Mossfun in 2014.

"Home Affairs is a really good colt and arguably he should be unbeaten. He was second on debut, beaten a nose in a race he probably should have won, before he won the Silver Slipper. And he wasn't far away the other day in the Todman and you could make a case that he should have won that too.

"He feels like a good-ground horse - he's just got the real touch of class about him - but he's got good credentials on slower going too and I can't see it being any better than a Heavy8 on Saturday.

"But everyone is in the same boat. He feels like he's peaking for this and we know he's a very smart colt."

McDonald has a strong book of rides on the Slipper undercard, combining with a Kiwi raider and two ex-Kiwi gallopers on a day which features four other Group One races.

He rides Verry Elleegant in the Gr.1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m), Sky Lab in the Gr.1 Rosehill Guineas (2000m), Dreamforce in the Gr.1 George Ryder Stakes (1500m) and Haut Brion Her in the Gr.1 Galaxy (1200m) as well as teaming up with the Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Quick Thinker in the Gr.3 Manion Cup (2400m) and the former Kylie Fawcett-trained Polly Grey in the Gr.3 Epona Stakes (1900m).

"The extra week between races won't do Verry Elleegant any harm. She's going really well," McDonald said.

"The English horse Addeybb has had her measure so far but it was a good run when she won the Chipping Norton and a wet track is no issue for her.

"I'm really looking forward to Haut Brion Her and Sky Lab. They are two very good chances. Haut Brion Her is a very good sprinter. She hasn't won a Group One yet but she can definitely win this. She's got to be one of my best rides on the day.

"And Sky Lab is a Derby-type horse that shouldn't mind the conditions as well. Him and Milford are the only two horses that have run over 2000m or further this preparation and that should stand him well.

"Quick Thinker and Polly Grey are both mudlarks that will handle the ground well. They are both in their races up to their ears."

Should a trans-Tasman bubble be up and running and McDonald doesn't have to quarantine for two weeks in either New Zealand or Australia on his arrival and return, he is keen to attend the Racing Hall of Fame gala dinner.

"It's a huge honour for me. It came as a massive surprise and I'm very humbled to be recognised in this way," he said.

"I grew up idolising Larnie (Lance O'Sullivan), Dyesey (Shane Dye) and Jimmy (Cassidy). They are absolute top-of-the-tree jockeys and to be now inducted alongside them is a great thrill.

"And to go in on the same night as Sir Peter Vela will be very special too. He's been one of my biggest supporters and we're great friends so I'll definitely be doing my best to be there."

Meanwhile, McDonald will also have good reason to be keeping an eye on racing at Riccarton on Saturday as Just Fabulous, part-owned by his mother Di, contests the Gr.3 Valachi Downs South Island Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m).

"She's a bit quirky and just needs to get out of the gates better but I'll be watching and hoping she runs well for Mum and the team." - NZ Racing Desk