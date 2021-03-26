Chiefs Development named to face Blues Development at FMG Stadium Waikato

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 06:50

Chiefs Development Head Coach Tai Lavea has selected a formidable twenty-three to take the field at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday.

The Chiefs Development team was selected following last weekend’s Chiefs Country Centurion Cup held at Hautapu. The side features eight Gallagher Chiefs players, who will be ably joined by a talented group of players from across Chiefs Country.

The one-off fixture will kick-off at 4.25pm before the Gallagher Chiefs take on the Blues Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa match.

Chiefs Development

1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth 2. Sekope Lopeti Moli 3. Joe Apikotoa 4. Stan van den Hoven 5. Hamilton Burr 6. Viliami Taulani 7. Zane Kapeli 8. Kaylum Boshier 9. Xavier Roe 10. Bryn Gatland 11. Mathew Skipwith-Garland 12. Rameka Poihipi 13. Gideon Wrampling 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Rivez Reihana

Reserves:

16. Nathan Harris 17. Benet Kumeroa 18. George Dyer 19. Sam Slade 20. Alamanda Motuga 21. Lisati Milo-Harris 22. Amanaki Sevieti 23. Taniela Filimone

Team Management:

Head Coach: Tai Lavea

Assistant Coach: Marty Bourke Assistant Coach: Nick White

Team Manager: Gareth Duncan Trainer: Jed Knox Physio: Jarrod Stevenson Analyst: Brad Morgan