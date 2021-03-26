Plunket Shield: Promising youngsters line up for first-class debuts

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 12:41

The seventh of eight Plunket Shield rounds is underway with the Otago Volts in early trouble against the Central Stags in Dunedin; and the remaining two matches, at the Basin Reserve and Eden Park Outer Oval, will begin tomorrow with a number of emerging players in line for their first-class debut.

After Volts captain Hamish Rutherford elected to bat, the Otago Volts were 30/3 at University of Otago Oval where Rutherford and fellow opening batsman Anaru Kitchen were both back in the pavilion at 7/2, after Blair Tickner and Doug Bracewell struck twice in the space of six deliveries.

The match is Central Stags batsman Tom Bruce's 50th first-class appearance, and the first time 20-year-old Jarrod McKay has played first-class cricket for the Volts - the Nelson-raised seamer having made his first-class debut for the Stags at the start of last season in his only other appearance.

The Dunedin match starts at 11am each day while the remaining matches further north start at the customary time of 10.30am from tomorrow.

Canterbury has secured the Plunket Shield with two rounds in hand to leave the remaining teams competing for placings, and will head to Eden Park Outer Oval tomorrow where 18-year-old Auckland legspinner Adithya Ashok is in line to make his Aces debut in any format.

Born in Chennai and raised in New Zealand since the age of four, the highly rated young talent represented New Zealand Under 19 at the 2019/20 ICC Under 19 World Cup in South Africa where New Zealand reached the Semi-Final.

Ashok is one of two Aucklanders named in the Plunket Shield squad for the first time, alongside Ryan Harrison (21) who made both his Ford Trophy and Dream11 Super Smash debuts earlier this season.

Canterbury and Aces are both unbeaten this summer heading into the clash.

Canterbury will also have an uncapped player in its ranks as teams cast an eye to their depth and development, Canterbury Country Hawke Cup representative Harry Chamberlain - a 25-year-old batsman who played one Ford Trophy match for the side in 2017 - coming into the champion side.

At the Basin Reserve, another 21-year-old up and comer in Rachin Ravindra will return from a shoulder injury in one of three changes for hosts the Wellington Firebirds.

The Plunket Shield will be presented to Canterbury at the conclusion of the Round Eight match in Napier.

All three Plunket Shield matches are free admission, livescored and livestreamed.

Please note there are new livestream links for each day of play per match

ROUND SEVEN

11 a.m. Friday 26 March- Monday 29 March 2021

OTAGO VOLTS (5) v CENTRAL STAGS (5)

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Livescores

Livestream

10.30am Saturday 27 March-Tuesday 30 March 2021

AUCKLAND ACES (3) v CANTERBURY (1)

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS (6) v NORTHERN DISTRICTS (2)

Basin Reserve, Wellington