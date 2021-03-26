Rebel Sport 3X3 secondary schools champs - day three

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 21:34

Day three of the Rebel Sport 3X3 Secondary Schools Champs is done and dusted, which means we’re down to the last quarter at New Zealand’s own March Madness 3X3 tournament.

You can expect Pulman Arena to have the biggest crowd it’s had all week by the time big dances are ready to roll, with the 756th and final game set for a 6pm start.

We already know of four teams who are through to gold medal matches tomorrow, those being Rosmini College and Hamilton Boys’ High School in the Junior Boys Elite grade (4pm), and St Peter’s School, Cambridge B and One Tree Hill College in the Senior Girls Open (5pm).

St Peter’s have also progressed to the semi-finals in the Junior Girls Elite Grade. They’ll take on Westlake Girls’ High School (11:30am) while Hastings Girls’ High School and Hamilton Girls’ High School contest the other final four bout (12pm).

The Junior Girls Open grade has also whittled down to the matches before the grand finale, with Aquinas College sizing up against Westlake (11:30am) and Destiny School facing Tolaga Bay Area School (12pm).

Back to the boys, and in the Junior Open division we’ll see St Paul’s College Hamilton share the floor with Rosmini in the grade’s first semi (10:30am) before Sancta Maria College tussle with Hamilton in the final qualifier (11:30am).

Yet to get this far are the Senior Boys Elite and Open competitions as well as the Senior Girls Elite. Quarterfinals for each of these sections will go ahead tomorrow morning before the majority of the aforementioned games.

The live stream will continue to run, only this time the first fixture being showcased gets underway at 9:30am - Rosmini Red and Wellington High School in the Senior Boys Open.

Day 4

Court 3 only

Morning session

9:30am - 12pm

Afternoon Session

1pm - 2pm

Night Session (finals)

5pm - 6pm

LIVE STREAM

The live stream for this event is through Sky Sport Next available on YouTube from tomorrow onwards. For easy access, watch the stream at nz.basketball/tv.