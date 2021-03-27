Racing underway at Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand

Saturday, 27 March, 2021 - 09:47

Racing is underway at Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand with Kyle Smith and Rebecca Clarke leading the way following the swim leg.

In warmer than usual conditions, Kyle Smith and Rebecca Clarke were the first to exit the water in their respective fields at TaupÅ after then 3.8km swim, with athletes now on the 180km bike course.

Making his IRONMAN debut in TaupÅ , Smith finished the swim nearly one minute ahead of Braden Currie, who was closely followed by Ben Phillips and Simon Cochrane.

Clarke led the women’s field onto the swim leg over five minutes ahead of Hannah Wells, who is making her IRONMAN debut. Following were Emily McNaughtan and Melanie Burke, third and fourth placed respectively.

NUTRI-GRAIN IRONMAN NEW ZEALAND SWIM LEG RESULTS

PRO MEN

Kyle Smith, NZL, 46.32

Braden Currie, NZL, 47.29

Ben Phillips, NZL, 47.30

Simon Cochrane, NZL, 47.34

Mike Phillips, NZL, 47.48

Cameron Brown, NZL, 52.04

Jack Moody, NZL, 53.35

Lucas Duross, NZL, 54.13

PRO WOMEN

Rebecca Clarke, NZL, 48.38

Hannah Wells, NZL, 53.54

Emily McNaughtan, NZL, 1.01.04

Melanie Burke, NZL, 1.09.10