Melody Belle excels in Tauranga workout

Sunday, 28 March, 2021 - 17:04

Champion racemare Melody Belle stepped out for an exhibition gallop between races at Tauranga on Saturday as she continues her preparation for her upcoming assignments in Australia.

With Opie Bosson aboard, Melody Belle worked over 1400m in what was a solid hitout. "She was nice and relaxed," said Bosson, on dismounting. "She’s been a wonderful mare to me and the family. She knows how good she is and her work was excellent."

Melody Belle will depart for Sydney on Monday as she gets ready to tackle the Gr.1 Tancred Stakes (2400m) next Saturday at Rosehill where she will have the services of leading rider James McDonald.

Following her Tancred Stakes run she is pencilled in for starts in the Gr.1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) on 17 April at Randwick, before heading to Queensland to tackle the Gr.2 Hollindale Stakes (1800m) on 8 May at the Gold Coast, and the Gr.1 Doomben Cup (2000m) on 22 May at Doomben.

-NZ Racing Desk