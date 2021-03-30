2021 South Island sale catalogue online on Gavelhouse Plus

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 09:09

New Zealand Bloodstock’s annual South Island Sale of yearlings is now live and available to view on their leading online subsidiary Gavelhouse Plus.

Bidding on the online Sale will commence from Monday 12 April, with the first lot closing incrementally at 7PM (NZT) on Wednesday 14 April.

This year’s catalogue features a quality line up of yearlings offered by leading consignors located in both the North and South Islands, including a number of siblings to stakes winners and progeny of stakes-winning dams.

A strong contingent of 30 proven, emerging and first season sires are represented by 63-lots, including progeny by Sacred Falls, Charm Spirit, Reliable Man and Proisir, as well as exciting stallion prospects Almanzor, Mongolian Falcon, Time Test and War Decree.

All unbroken yearlings offered through the 2021 South Island Sale on Gavelhouse Plus are eligible for NZB’s lucrative Karaka Million Series, featuring two $1 million races. After they make their virtual sale-ring debut, graduates of the online sale can compete for a share in the $1m Double Tree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and the $1m Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m), in addition to the $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup (2200m), which they can contest for the remainder of their career.

All yearlings will be available for on-farm inspections with NZB Agents available to inspect on behalf.