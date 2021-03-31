Steve's team book last spot for Rebel Sport 3x3 Quest Tour Final

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 11:50

‘Steve’s Team’ are eighth and final side to qualify for Rebel Sport 3X3 Quest Tour Final after winning the Auckland south stop on the weekend.

The Open Men’s grade finale was the last contest for the event and went down to the wire. Both sides did a great job of making their opponent’s work for each score and in the end, it was Steve’s Team who did the better job by edging ‘OC’ 10-9.

The tournament was a short and sharp one by only having one other section accompany the Open Men’s, that being for the Under 19 Men. ‘Heat Check’ took the glory with an 11-9 victory over ‘Unicorns’ in the title decider.

Egon Keil from ‘Heat Check’ took flight during the break to claim first place in the dunk contest and teammate Jalen Isaako’s jump shot was buttery on his way to taking out the shootout. Steve Robertson from ‘Steve’s Team’ won the game of knockout.

All eyes now turn to the Tour’s Final on Saturday 1 May, where teams from across the country will be flown into Auckland to face off at Eventfinda Stadium for the ultimate prize.

Entry to the event is free, but for those that can’t get down in person they’ll still be able to keep up with the action via live stream. The details for this will be released at a later date.

Results of Auckland south leg of the Rebel Sport 3X3 Quest Tour (week eight):

Open Men’s Winners - Steve’s Team

Clark Hughes

Dylan Thompson

Steven Robertson

Vlad Zenin

Under 19 Men’s Winners - Heat Check

Egon Keil

Jalen Isaako

Mondray Fiatau

Tyrone Woonton

3X3 Quest Tour Schedule, 2021

Final (Auckland), Eventfinda Stadium, Saturday 1 May

- This final event is the World Tour Qualifier Final and is only open to the Open Men’s Grade teams that qualified at one of the above regional events. No other grades will play at this event.

Qualified teams for 3X3 Quest Tour Final

Auckland west - Swish

Tauranga - Bridge

Auckland north - Calendar Boys 2.0

Wellington - 3’s with Fleas

Christchurch - Gimme 5

Dunedin - Fellas

New Plymouth - Waitara’s Finest

Auckland south - Steve’s Team

More info:

More details on the tour here

Sign up for the tour via play.fiba3x3.com

Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s Social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.