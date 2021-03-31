Forsman heads to Sydney to oversee star trio - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 16:40

Cambridge trainer Andrew Forsman is hoping to time his run perfectly ahead of several stars of the stable stepping out in feature races over the Sydney autumn carnival.

Forsman will fly to Sydney on Saturday to oversee the final preparations of Aegon, The Chosen One and The Frontman (raced as Frontman in New Zealand) ahead of upcoming Group One assignments and hopes that a trans-Tasman bubble is in place in time for his return to New Zealand so he can avoid a two-week isolated stay in quarantine.

"I'll go to Sydney and just see what happens," Forsman said.

"As a Kiwi, I'm allowed to go to Sydney, which I'll do on Saturday morning, then step off the plane and go straight to the races. After Saturday, I'll go to the sales and to both days of the Championships and then head home.

"I've got quarantine space booked for when I get home but hopefully by then there's a trans-Tasman bubble in place and I won't have to do that."

Forsman and training partner Murray Baker have two runners in action at Rosehill on Saturday - The Chosen One in the A$1.5 million Gr.1 Tancred Stakes (2400m) and The Frontman in the Gr.2 Tulloch Stakes (2000m).

"They're both going great. We've got Aleisha (Legg, travelling foreman) over there and she's really happy with them," Forsman said.

"The Frontman has drawn one, which is good, but The Chosen One has drawn a wide barrier (14 of 14), which makes it tough. He gets back anyway but he might have to settle too far back from that draw against good horses on a track that's fast improving.

"From that draw, he'd probably be a better chance if the track was wetter."

Despite the wide draw, Forsman was delighted with Gr.1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) placegetter The Chosen One's condition after he was a bold second in the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa and sixth in the Gr.3 Sky High Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill three weeks ago.

Safely through Saturday's race, The Chosen One will tackle the A$2 million Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) at Randwick on April 17, a race he was narrowly beaten in last year.

Gr.1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) placed The Frontman will make his Australian debut on Saturday and will be on trial for the A$2 million Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick seven days later.

The Makfi colt, a brother to Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m) winner Bonneval, finished fifth in a 1200m Randwick trial last week.

"We expect him to run well. The only thing against him is it's his first preparation and he's up against some pretty handy Australian staying three-year-olds," Forsman said.

"The other horses we've done this trip with, and had success with, had always had a bit more experience. It will be interesting to see how he measures up on Saturday but we think he can be competitive.

"He had a trial last week and he probably needed that. We were a bit soft on him after the Derby and that trial was important and the feedback from Hugh (Bowman, jockey) after the trial and from Aleisha since has been really good.

"But we still do expect him to improve with this run through to the Derby."

Success on Saturday for The Frontman would add another remarkable chapter to Baker's record in the race, having already won it five times through Palliser (1987), The Bill (1993), Harris Tweed (2009), Jon Snow (2017) and Quick Thinker last year.

Jon Snow and Quick Thinker went on to win the Australian Derby, a race Baker has won five times, with Nom Du Jeu, Dundeel and Mongolian Khan also having won the Classic for the stable.

Closer to home, Baker and Forsman will chase further three-year-old spoils with Daqiansweet Junior and Joy Alone tackling the Gr.3 Higgins Concrete Manawatu Classic (2000m) at Awapuni.

"Daqiansweet Junior just keeps improving with racing. He's just switched on and both his last two wins have been really good," Forsman said.

"It's a massive step up this weekend but the way he's got the job done last time suggests he'll be competitive. Joy Alone is an under-rated filly and she'll run a good race too.

"She's a real staying filly. She's a big girl and she was just a bit immature for the Oaks here but hopefully she can go on and get black-type as a three-year-old. She's ready for it."

At Ellerslie, Baker and Forsman will produce promising two-year-old Dario and honest performer Bobby Dee.

"Dario is getting ready for the two-year-old mile (Listed Staphanos By Deep Impact Champagne Stakes over 1600m at Ellerslie on April 24). He's a horse we've pegged as a staying three-year-old type.

"Bobby Dee has had a freshen-up for 1500m and the apprentice claim (of Darren Danis) will help. He ran well in the Rich Hill Mile and we could look at the Easter (Gr.2 Manco Easter Handicap over 1600m at Ellerslie on April 24) if he runs well."

Meanwhile, Forsman was happy with the progress of Group One winner Aegon heading into Saturday week's A$3 million Gr.1 Doncaster Mile at Randwick, with the 2000 Guineas winner to trial on Thursday morning to hone his fitness.

Unbeaten in four starts in New Zealand and a superb winner of the Gr.2 Hobartville Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Australian debut, Aegon finished sixth in the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600m) four weeks ago.

"We're just wanting a quiet trial as he steps to the Doncaster. He's done well. We've had to keep him fresh. The two-week backup didn't help him last time. He was flat and a bit disappointing," Forsman said.

"It's a tough ask against some classy older horses in the Doncaster but he's a class horse and the light weight helps."

However, the news was not as encouraging with last year’s Derby winner Quick Thinker, who failed to fire in last week’s Gr.3 Manion Cup (2000m) at Rosehill, leading to his withdrawal from the Sydney Cup. - NZ Racing Desk