Synchronize lands Pearl Series Maiden

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 16:42

Talented juvenile Synchronize made an impressive debut at Matamata on Wednesday, winning the NZB Insurance Pearl Series Maiden 2YO (1050m), landing a Pearl Series bonus in the process.

The daughter of Savabeel had been impressive in three trials victories prior to her raceday debut, and the Jamie Richards-trained filly was duly sent out a $1.50 favourite. Positively ridden from an inside draw by Danielle Johnson, Synchronize comfortably had the measure of runner-up Show A Million to provide Te Akau trainer Jamie Richards with his 20th two-year-old win this season.

"She’s a filly we’ve held in high regard for a fair while," Richards said. "She was unbeaten at the trials, but we’ve taken our time with her. We felt the Matamata Breeders’ Stakes (Gr. 2, 1200m) was coming up a bit soon in February, so we freshened her and gave her a nice trial mid-March at Cambridge. "It worked out well with her Pearl Series eligibility in winning the bonus and she was given a nice ride by Danielle. She attacked the line well, like a filly that’s got a promising future."

Owned by the Te Akau Flexibeel Racing Partnership, Synchronize was purchased by David Ellis for $280,000 at the 2020 Karaka Book 1 Sale, from the draft of Waikato Stud. Although unraced, her dam, the O’Reilly mare Splits, is a daughter of multiple Group One winner Legs and full-sister to stakes winner Wolfwhistle. Those wanting to make the most of the Early Bird NZB Insurance Pearl Series nomination fee need to nominate their 2019 born fillies today with the fee going up to $1380 from April 1.