Dunedin named Host City for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 09:14

Dunedin has successfully secured host city status for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, after a rigorous trans-Tasman selection process where twelve potential host cities vied for the honour.

In a historic move in June 2020, it was announced that Australia and New Zealand would co-host the tournament. The official Host City selection was the second part of the process.

One of the Australasian host cities that made the final cut, Dunedin’s bid focused on the city’s proven experience in hosting major sporting tournaments and cultural events, emphasising the warm welcome teams and spectators will receive.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, who helped deliver the city bid and featured in the promotional video, was proud of the effort put in by staff and city stakeholders in preparation, he says, "There is a huge amount of work involved in assembling major event bids such as this, not only the technical and logistical information required, but also how the city stands out from the competition. Our winning bid is testament to our unified and unique approach, and I’d like to thank everyone that contributed to our success."

With the confirmation of Host City for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, Dunedin will start working closely with FIFA representatives and other successful New Zealand host cities to prepare for the 2023 tournament, which is expected to bring a number of international teams and spectators into the city.

DVML CEO Terry Davies says, "We are thrilled to have been selected to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

"Dunedin Stadium and Dunedin City have earned an international reputation for hosting world class events.

"We look forward to delivering what will be, a memorable experience for fans, players and all attending this spectacular event."

At this stage, no details on Dunedin specific match fixtures or teams have been released but will be provided in due course.