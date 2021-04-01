Wellington confirmed as FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Host City

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 09:16

News that Wellington has been confirmed as a Host City for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ reinforces the city’s reputation as New Zealand’s home of football.

A joint Australia-New Zealand bid to host one of the largest sporting events on the planet was confirmed by FIFA in mid-2020. There was strong interest from cities on both sides of the ditch to host matches.

The 32-team tournament is scheduled to be staged in 2023 with Wellington confirmed as a Host City. Exactly how many games will be played in Wellington will be determined later in 2021 but all will be played at Wellington Regional Stadium.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says Wellington gaining match-hosting rights for such a significant world sporting event is fantastic news.

"We’re expecting healthy crowds to turn out to see some of the best players on the planet. We can’t wait to help give the tournament a strong Wellington flavour to make it an unforgettable event for locals and visitors to the Wellington region."

The previous FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament held in France in 2019 attracted a combined television audience of 1.12 billion, so the eyes of the world will be on Wellington on match days.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says Wellington being reconfirmed as a host city is massive news.

"As Mayor and a football fanatic, I’m really looking forward to welcoming one of the biggest sporting events on the planet to our Capital City.

"Anyone who has watched previous FIFA Women’s World Cups will know the showcase of footballing talent and excitement that’s on the way for our residents and visitors.

"It will also give our accommodation, hospitality and retail sectors a boost while adding vibrancy to the city."

Wellington Regional Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon says: "We’ve hosted some of the biggest matches in NZ Football history, but it doesn’t get bigger than a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

"Planning is already underway for what we believe will be one of the largest and most significant events in our 24 year history".