3x3 EXE announce teams competing in NZ conference

3X3.EXE ANNOUNCE TEAMS COMPETING IN NEW ZEALAND CONFERENCE
The 3X3.EXE Premier League has announced the 12 teams competing in the New Zealand conference for the 2021 season.
‘Dimension Shopfitters.EXE’, formerly known as ‘Swish.EXE’, headline the crews playing in the North Island conference and will be a team to watch with former Tall Blacks legend Kirk Penney listed on their roster.
The South Island welcome back many familiar sides with a few changes to team names. The reigning champions were from the University of Canterbury, but they now boast two sides, so this could open the door for someone else to claim the spoils.
Another addition to this year’s competition is the kit being worn by each outfit. The singlets have been designed at the teams’ discretion and move on from the generic garments used previously.
The first round of play is scheduled for Saturday 22 May, with the northerners congregating at the Swish Factory and Middleton Grange School hosting the contests in the south.
North Island
Wave.EXE
Matthew Lynch
Alex Yang
David Clark
Jacob Errey
John Barr
Mikaere Watene
Dimension Shopfitters.EXE
Karl Noyer
Kirk Penney
Tom Allan
Zac Easthope
Ben Fraser
Marcus Logan
Bridge.EXE
Karl Magon
Nigel Mahakitau
Corey Annandale
Alex Wheeler
Finlay Morris
Rory Fannon
Coasties.EXE
Chris McIntosh
Travis Manuirirangi
Beau Haldane
Christopher Hood
Ben Castle
Adam Dunstan
Scam.EXE
Connor Woodbridge
Ryan Woodbridge
Zac Preston
Sherif Hassan
Jacob Walsh
Tamiti Robert
Hiap.EXE
Jason Mittef
Theo Hurdley
Ryan Laumatia
Pavlo Puzikov
Logan Vagler
Lis Haraqia
South Island
Gators.EXE
Matt Mischewski
Jozef Knottenbelt
Josh Nickle
Amosa Faitaua-Nanai
Zach Hannen
Artem Chensky
Wharenui.EXE
Sam Tang
Seth Bryant
Zach Lilburne
Tommy Fairbrother
Harry Roth
Jimmer Williamson
IOH.EXE
Flynn McGuinness
Jarred Burrnet
Corban Mason
Manaaki Kaumoana
Mitchel Lancaster
Noa Price
Rams.EXE
Ben Bowie
Walter Brown
Bradley Murray-MacGregor
Ben Hall
Jayden Chan
Hamish Robinson
UC Maroon.EXE
Brent Fisher
Chris Tupaea
Yuma Kuwasaki
Paul Stephenson
Sam Riley
Sam Jenkins
UC Gold.EXE
Rohan Russo
Luca Williams
Max Paterson
Josh Chin
Aidan Tonge
Jeremy Irvine
MORE INFORMATION:
The 3X3 Premier League schedule, teams and other key information can be found here.
Each fixture from this competition is being live streamed and will broadcast via YouTube.
For more go to www.nz.basketball/3x3/3x3-exe-premier/ and follow Basketball New Zealand’s social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
