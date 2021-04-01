3x3 EXE announce teams competing in NZ conference

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 09:30

Media release from Basketball New Zealand, for further information visit www.nz.basketball

Images attached are free for media use [editorial only].

3X3.EXE ANNOUNCE TEAMS COMPETING IN NEW ZEALAND CONFERENCE

The 3X3.EXE Premier League has announced the 12 teams competing in the New Zealand conference for the 2021 season.

‘Dimension Shopfitters.EXE’, formerly known as ‘Swish.EXE’, headline the crews playing in the North Island conference and will be a team to watch with former Tall Blacks legend Kirk Penney listed on their roster.

The South Island welcome back many familiar sides with a few changes to team names. The reigning champions were from the University of Canterbury, but they now boast two sides, so this could open the door for someone else to claim the spoils.

Another addition to this year’s competition is the kit being worn by each outfit. The singlets have been designed at the teams’ discretion and move on from the generic garments used previously.

The first round of play is scheduled for Saturday 22 May, with the northerners congregating at the Swish Factory and Middleton Grange School hosting the contests in the south.

North Island

Wave.EXE

Matthew Lynch

Alex Yang

David Clark

Jacob Errey

John Barr

Mikaere Watene

Dimension Shopfitters.EXE

Karl Noyer

Kirk Penney

Tom Allan

Zac Easthope

Ben Fraser

Marcus Logan

Bridge.EXE

Karl Magon

Nigel Mahakitau

Corey Annandale

Alex Wheeler

Finlay Morris

Rory Fannon

Coasties.EXE

Chris McIntosh

Travis Manuirirangi

Beau Haldane

Christopher Hood

Ben Castle

Adam Dunstan

Scam.EXE

Connor Woodbridge

Ryan Woodbridge

Zac Preston

Sherif Hassan

Jacob Walsh

Tamiti Robert

Hiap.EXE

Jason Mittef

Theo Hurdley

Ryan Laumatia

Pavlo Puzikov

Logan Vagler

Lis Haraqia

South Island

Gators.EXE

Matt Mischewski

Jozef Knottenbelt

Josh Nickle

Amosa Faitaua-Nanai

Zach Hannen

Artem Chensky

Wharenui.EXE

Sam Tang

Seth Bryant

Zach Lilburne

Tommy Fairbrother

Harry Roth

Jimmer Williamson

IOH.EXE

Flynn McGuinness

Jarred Burrnet

Corban Mason

Manaaki Kaumoana

Mitchel Lancaster

Noa Price

Rams.EXE

Ben Bowie

Walter Brown

Bradley Murray-MacGregor

Ben Hall

Jayden Chan

Hamish Robinson

UC Maroon.EXE

Brent Fisher

Chris Tupaea

Yuma Kuwasaki

Paul Stephenson

Sam Riley

Sam Jenkins

UC Gold.EXE

Rohan Russo

Luca Williams

Max Paterson

Josh Chin

Aidan Tonge

Jeremy Irvine

MORE INFORMATION:

The 3X3 Premier League schedule, teams and other key information can be found here.

Each fixture from this competition is being live streamed and will broadcast via YouTube.

For more go to www.nz.basketball/3x3/3x3-exe-premier/ and follow Basketball New Zealand’s social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

---