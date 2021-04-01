SAL's NBL women set for August return

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 11:13

Following the enormous success of last year’s 18in18 competition, the Sal’s NBL women’s competition will take things up a notch when they step back on court this August.

Featuring the Otago Gold Rush, Canterbury Wildcats, Capital Swish, Waikato Wizards, Auckland Dream and 2020 champions Harbour Breeze, the 2021 season will see each team play one another twice ahead of a Final 4.

The season will include 33 games and will again be held at one venue, this time spanning five weeks from August 12 to September 11.

Last year’s venue, Pulman Arena in South Auckland, is amongst the venues being considered for the 2021 season.

"The 18in18 competition last November was an incredible success for us, and it came at a really tough time for our players, teams and fans as we all battled to get back on court after two interruptions due to Covid," said League General Manager, Justin Nelson.

"This year we will take the competition up a level with more games, more broadcasts and hopefully the chance to see the return of some international players as well.

"The rising numbers of Kiwi women playing globally is further evidence of the game’s growth here in New Zealand and the Sal’s NBL plays a huge part in providing elite pathways for our players," added Nelson.

The season tips-off with the Dream playing the Wizards on August 12. The League will announce the venue in due course.

Sal’s NBL 2021 Season - Women

NBL - WEEK 1

Thursday August 12

7pm: Dream vs Wizards

Friday August 13

6pm: Gold Rush vs Swish

8pm: Breeze vs Wildcats

Saturday August 14

6pm: Wizards vs Gold Rush

8pm: Breeze vs Dream

Sunday August 15

6pm: Wizards vs Swish

8pm: Dream vs Wildcats

NBL - WEEK 2

Thursday August 19

6pm: Breeze vs Gold Rush

8pm: Swish vs Wildcats

Friday August 20

6pm: Wizards vs Breeze

8pm: Dream vs Swish

Saturday August 21

6pm: Wildcats vs Wizards

8pm: Dream vs Gold Rush

Sunday August 22

6pm: Swish vs Breeze

8pm: Gold Rush vs Wildcats

NBL - WEEK 3

Thursday August 26

7pm: Wizards vs Dream

Friday August 27

6pm: Swish vs Gold Rush

8pm: Wildcats vs Breeze

Saturday August 28

6pm: Swish vs Wizards

8pm: Wildcats vs Dream

Sunday August 29

6pm: Gold Rush vs Wizards

8pm: Dream vs Breeze

NBL - WEEK 4

Thursday September 2

6pm: Wildcats vs Swish

8pm: Gold Rush vs Breeze

Friday September 3

6pm: Swish vs Dream

8pm: Breeze vs Wizards

Saturday September 4

6pm: Gold Rush vs Dream

8pm: Wizards vs Wildcats

Sunday September 5

6pm: Breeze vs Swish

8pm: Wildcats vs Gold Rush

NBL - WEEK 5

Thursday September 9

7pm: Semi-Final 1 (1st vs 4th)

Friday September 10

7pm: Semi-Final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Saturday September 11

7pm: Grand Final (SF1 winner vs SF2 winner)