SAL's NBL women set for August return

Following the enormous success of last year’s 18in18 competition, the Sal’s NBL women’s competition will take things up a notch when they step back on court this August.
Featuring the Otago Gold Rush, Canterbury Wildcats, Capital Swish, Waikato Wizards, Auckland Dream and 2020 champions Harbour Breeze, the 2021 season will see each team play one another twice ahead of a Final 4.
The season will include 33 games and will again be held at one venue, this time spanning five weeks from August 12 to September 11.
Last year’s venue, Pulman Arena in South Auckland, is amongst the venues being considered for the 2021 season.
"The 18in18 competition last November was an incredible success for us, and it came at a really tough time for our players, teams and fans as we all battled to get back on court after two interruptions due to Covid," said League General Manager, Justin Nelson.
"This year we will take the competition up a level with more games, more broadcasts and hopefully the chance to see the return of some international players as well.
"The rising numbers of Kiwi women playing globally is further evidence of the game’s growth here in New Zealand and the Sal’s NBL plays a huge part in providing elite pathways for our players," added Nelson.
The season tips-off with the Dream playing the Wizards on August 12. The League will announce the venue in due course.
Sal’s NBL 2021 Season - Women
NBL - WEEK 1
Thursday August 12
7pm: Dream vs Wizards
Friday August 13
6pm: Gold Rush vs Swish
8pm: Breeze vs Wildcats
Saturday August 14
6pm: Wizards vs Gold Rush
8pm: Breeze vs Dream
Sunday August 15
6pm: Wizards vs Swish
8pm: Dream vs Wildcats
NBL - WEEK 2
Thursday August 19
6pm: Breeze vs Gold Rush
8pm: Swish vs Wildcats
Friday August 20
6pm: Wizards vs Breeze
8pm: Dream vs Swish
Saturday August 21
6pm: Wildcats vs Wizards
8pm: Dream vs Gold Rush
Sunday August 22
6pm: Swish vs Breeze
8pm: Gold Rush vs Wildcats
NBL - WEEK 3
Thursday August 26
7pm: Wizards vs Dream
Friday August 27
6pm: Swish vs Gold Rush
8pm: Wildcats vs Breeze
Saturday August 28
6pm: Swish vs Wizards
8pm: Wildcats vs Dream
Sunday August 29
6pm: Gold Rush vs Wizards
8pm: Dream vs Breeze
NBL - WEEK 4
Thursday September 2
6pm: Wildcats vs Swish
8pm: Gold Rush vs Breeze
Friday September 3
6pm: Swish vs Dream
8pm: Breeze vs Wizards
Saturday September 4
6pm: Gold Rush vs Dream
8pm: Wizards vs Wildcats
Sunday September 5
6pm: Breeze vs Swish
8pm: Wildcats vs Gold Rush
NBL - WEEK 5
Thursday September 9
7pm: Semi-Final 1 (1st vs 4th)
Friday September 10
7pm: Semi-Final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
Saturday September 11
7pm: Grand Final (SF1 winner vs SF2 winner)
