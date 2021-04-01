Down called into T20 squad for injured Mackay

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 14:04

WHITE FERNS all-rounder Frankie Mackay will miss the remainder of the international summer with a partial tear to her right calf.

Auckland Hearts captain Lauren Down has been added to the squad as cover for this afternoon’s third G.J. Gardner Homes T20I at Eden Park.

Head Coach Bob Carter said it was disappointing timing for Mackay given her match-winning performance in game two.

"Frankie was outstanding with bat and ball in Napier and showed plenty of grit playing with an injury."

"We wish her all the best in her recovery and thank her for what she’s added to the group.

"It’s great to welcome someone of Lauren’s experience back into the group and we have full confidence she can perform any role we require."

Carter also confirmed WHITE FERNS Captain Sophie Devine will miss today’s decider.

"Sophie won’t play today and will stay at the team hotel as we continue to support her," he said.

Auckland’s Molly Penfold has also been added to the T20 squad.