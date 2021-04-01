Aegon on song ahead of Doncaster - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 14:39

Group One winner Aegon pleased his connections with his trial win over 1175m on the polytrack at Warwick Farm on Thursday ahead of his tilt at the Gr.1 Doncaster (1600m) at Randwick next Saturday.

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained gelding had a brief freshen after he finished sixth in the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600m), his first taste of defeat on raceday.

"He would have needed it because we have been pretty soft on him and he did have a freshen-up so he needed that day out, and I am sure he would have had a decent blow," Forsman told SEN Track.

"I spoke with Aleisha (Legg, foreman) and she said he probably needed it a touch, but that is exactly why we took him there today and a couple of good gallops next week should have him right."

While the Doncaster was essentially a Plan B route for Aegon in Sydney, Forsman said it remained the most viable option for the colt.

"It was after he failed in the Randwick Guineas, we really had no other option," Forsman said.

"He wasn’t coping that well (with the short back-up) and we couldn’t just press on and run him over ground.

"He should make the field. I think fresh going into the mile suits him."

Aegon is set to carry 52.5kg in the Doncaster, but Forsman said there are a handful of other strong chances with light weights in the field.

"You look at the top of the order and there are some handy horses carrying some light weights and they will be dangerous," he said.

"He will get his chance and it is the most suitable option for him for where he is at in this stage of his career."

Aegon won all four of his starts in New Zealand, including the Gr.2 Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m), Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m), and Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m), before he travelled to Sydney and won his Australian debut in the Gr.2 Hobartville Stakes (1400m).

Fellow three-year-olds Lion’s Roar and Mo’unga have both been allotted 49kgs in the Doncaster, while five-year-old Think It Over, winner of last week’s Gr.1 George Ryder Stakes (1500m) has 52kgs.

Aegon was purchased by Forsman out of Waikato Stud’s 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $150,000.