SA Derby ambitions for Tavistock 3YO - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 14:58

Progressive staying three-year-old Deepstrike made it back-to-back win at Sandown on Wednesday with an impressive victory over 1800m.

Prepared by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr, the son of Tavistock will now be aimed at Group races in South Australia, with his conditioners likely to keep the lightly-tried gallopers runs spaced at this stage of his career.

"He’ll go to the Chairman’s Stakes (Gr.3, 2000m) in three and a-half weeks’ time and then on to the South Australian Derby (Gr.1,2500m) on May 8," co-trainer Michael Kent Jnr said.

Sporting the colours of prominent owner Rupert Legh, who races amongst a syndicate of high-profile owners, Deepstrike placed in two of his three of starts last preparation, but has found his best form since he was gelded.

The three-year-old was a first-up winner over 1600m at Pakenham and had no trouble extending his winning sequence on Wednesday.

Deepstrike raced three-wide near the back of the field before angling widest on the turn and produced a sustained finish under Michael Dee.

"He’s been flying at home and is a really natural stayer with that turn of foot, he’s exciting," said Kent Jnr, who trains with Mick Price.

Deepstrike was purchased by Price at Karaka for $280,000 and is a son of the Zabeel mare Obey.

She is from the family of the Group winners and sires Commands, Danewin, Deep Field and Shooting To Win.