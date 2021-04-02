Melody Belle passed fit to start in Tancred Stakes

Friday, 2 April, 2021 - 13:57

Melody Belle will get one last chance at winning a feature race in Sydney with the 14-time Group One winner cleared to take her place in Saturday’s $1.5 million Gr.1 Tancred Stakes (2400m) at Rosehill.

The mare’s place in her first ever attempt at a 2400-metre race was in doubt on Wednesday when stewards reported she was tying-up after her track gallop.

It is an issue that the glamour mare has battled with throughout her career, although trainer Jamie Richards was confident he had the solution to the problem.

"We have had episodes like this with her before and we know what we need to do to get her right," Richards said.

Racing NSW confirmed the news she was free to race on Friday morning when blood tests taken from the mare were received by Racing NSW general manager of veterinary services Dr Toby Koenig.

"Trainer Jamie Richards has advised the mare has responded well to treatment and has been exercised by swimming since Wednesday without displaying any signs of tying-up," the report said.

Dr Koenig advised that having regard to the blood results and advice from Mr Richards, Melody Belle is suitable to race in the A$1.5m, Gr.1 WFA KIA Tancred Stakes (2400m) at Rosehill on Saturday. From the Tancred, her Te Akau Racing connections are eyeing a farewell to racing in Queensland for the mare in the Gr. 2 Hollindale Cup (1800m) on the Gold Coast on May 8 before the Gr.1 Doomben Cup (2000m) on May 22.