Sword Of State to spell

Friday, 2 April, 2021 - 16:11

Group One winning two-year-old Sword Of State will bypass a trip to Sydney and instead will be sent to the spelling paddock.

Te Akau Racing advised on Friday afternoon that the Gr.1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) winner would be sent for a spell after missing out on a vital outing at Taupo on Thursday when the trial meeting was called off due to concerns about the track surface.

The stable also held concerns about the possibility of striking rain-affected going in Sydney where the Gr.1 Inglis Sires’ (1400m) on April 10 was the Snitzel colt’s main mission.

Sword Of State has fashioned an enviable record of five starts for four wins including the Sistema Stakes and the Gr.3 Waikato Slipper (1200m) during his two-year-old season.

- NZ Racing Desk