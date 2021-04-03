Plunket Shield national championship - final matches underway

Saturday, 3 April, 2021 - 11:15

The last round of New Zealand's first-class Plunket Shield championship for the 2020/21 summer is underway in Auckland, Napier and at Dunedin's University of Otago Oval where Northern Districts captain Joe Carter has won the toss and elected to bowl after an hour's ground delay.

The Otago Volts were the big movers in the penultimate round, leaping from fifth to second on the table after taking the full 20 points from their big victory over the Central Stags. Now just five points separate four teams in a midtable logjam as those sides jostle to finish as this season's runners up.

For last season's champions the Wellington Firebirds, the final round is meanwhile the last chance to get a win on the board after a challenging follow-up 2020/21 first-class season.

Captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bat against hosts the Auckland Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval - one of two undefeated teams of the season.

However, the Firebirds are off to a nightmare start, having lost three early wickets with Rachin Ravindra (coming off a century in the previous round) caught behind in just the second over and Jakob Bhula and Luke Georgeson also falling victim to paceman Ross ter Braak at 13/3.

In Napier, runaway 2020/21 champions Canterbury have brought an undefeated record to McLean Park where captain Cole McConchie has sent in hosts the Central Stags.

Both sides feature several notable changes from the previous round with Tom Latham, Matt Henry and Henry Nicholls returning for Canterbury; and Ajaz Patel (returning from the birth of his first child) and Christian Leopard (making his first first-class appearance since 2018) stepping in for the Stags in place of the injured Doug Bracewell.

The Plunket Shield trophy will be presented to Canterbury at the conclusion of the Round Eight match in Napier.

With daylight saving ending after today's Day One, matches will start earlier than usual from tomorrow at 9.30AM.

Points summary heading into Round 8

Canterbury 102 (5W, 0L, 2D)

Otago Volts 57 (2W, 2L, 2D)

Auckland Aces 55 (2W, 0L, 4D, 1A)

Central Stags 53 (2W, 4L, 1A)

Northern Districts 52 (2W, 2L, 3D)

Wellington Firebirds 32 (0W, 4L, 3D)

All three Plunket Shield matches are free admission, livescored and livestreamed.