2021 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Qualifiers draw confirmed

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 11:39

This year's SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Qualifiers will kick off on Saturday with a classic rivalry match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and see the Stormont Shield go on the line.

With no competition winner declared last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first division season-opener will be played between the Mt Albert Lions and Pt Chevalier Pirates, who were the top two sides at the time of the season’s forced cancellation.

The draw released this week outlines the full 11-game qualifying path for all 12 clubs, with the top eight sides at its conclusion going on to contest the first division competition proper and the bottom four dropping down to second-tier Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SAS FOX MEMORIAL QUALIFIERS DRAW

Local derbies are the theme of the opening round, with Mangere East hosting Otahuhu, Howick playing Mangere East, Te Atatu taking on Glenora in a west Auckland showdown and Bay Roskill facing Northcote.

The Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship (second tier) Qualifiers kick off on April 24, with the draw to be released at a later date.