Paralympian 194 Emma Foy retires from Para cycling

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 08:44

Paralympian #194 Emma Foy has decided to retire from the sport of Para cycling in which she has had an outstanding career of achievements including becoming both a double Paralympic medallist and six-time World Champion.

The Dargaville-born Paralympian took up the suggestion to have a go at Para cycling in 2013 attending a Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Talent Identification camp in early 2013. She then moved quickly through to the High Performance Para cycling programme.

Her first taste of international competition at the 2013 UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships showed she had certainly adapted to the training demands of Para cycling. Foy won a bronze medal in the Time Trial alongside pilot Gabrielle Vermunt.

In 2014 Foy paired up with sighted pilot Laura Thompson to create a world leading team. The tandem pairing went on to win a total of 8 World Championship medals including a World title for three consecutive years and two Paralympic medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Following Thompson’s retirement, Foy then paired up with Hannah van Kampen going on to win 3 World Championship titles, one silver and two bronze World Championship medals across UCI Para Cycling Track and Road World Championships.

Foy said "I wish to thank all those that have supported me over the years and shared the journey with me. I am excited about what the future holds and to move on to new challenges. More immediately, I look forward to having the time and freedom to spend with friends and family".

Fiona Allan (Chief Executive, Paralympics New Zealand) said: "Emma has had an exceptional career in Para cycling. Paralympics New Zealand wishes to acknowledge and thank Emma for her commitment and determination which culminated in inspirational performances at World Championship events and at the Paralympic Games. We wish Emma all the best for her continuing studies and future endeavours."

Foy was a key member of the New Zealand Paralympic Team that produced performances in Rio making it the country’s most successful Paralympic Games ever. The New Zealand Paralympic Team secured a stunning 21 medals across 12 individual medallists - 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze - beating its pre-Games target of 18 by 3. Overall, the Team placed 13 out of 159 on the medal table, its highest placing ever, and defended its title of number 1 in the world for medals per capita won during London 2012.