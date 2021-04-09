Rollercoaster week for Icebath’s connections - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 17:57

The connections of Icebath breathed a sigh of relief this week with the scratching of Gem Song in the Gr.1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) at Randwick on Saturday.

The Kris Lees runner’s withdrawal meant they gained a start in the A$3million feature with New Zealand-bred mare Icebath, who was the first emergency.

Trainer Brad Widdup was disappointed at initially missing the final field with the Group performer who finished runner-up in last year’s A$7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m).

But Widdup has put that behind him and has been pleased with the way Icebath, a daughter of Sacred Falls, has come through her fourth placing in the Gr.2 Emancipation Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill last Saturday.

"She bounced out of the race in really good order and I couldn’t be happier with her," told RSN927.

"We will ride her where she is comfortable. Hopefully she gets a bit of luck somewhere in the straight, I am sure she is in the right sort of form.

"It is nice to be in these races and have a horse like this. I think she is a solid chance."