Fonua-Blake facing four-month lay-off

Friday, 9 April, 2021 - 21:16

Vodafone Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake’s left leg injury could side-line him for at least four months.

It has been confirmed tonight that the club’s major new signing is likely to have surgery early next week to repair the extensor mechanism in his left knee.

Fonua-Blake left the field just 13 minutes into last Sunday night’s clash against the Sydney Roosters, his fourth appearance for the Vodafone Warriors.

The Mate Ma’a Tonga international has fractured his left tibial tuberosity and also has a posterior cruciate ligament injury.