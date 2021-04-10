Te Aroha abandoned after race three

Saturday, 10 April, 2021 - 18:23

The Te Aroha racemeeting on Saturday was abandoned when track conditions were deemed dangerous after the first horse past the post in race three slipped and feel shortly after crossing the finish line.

Rain during the day caused the downgraded Dead6 surface to become slippery and forced the abandonment after the Cody Cole-trained Extortion slipped past the winning post after being involved in some tightening with runner-up Corretto and the third placed Superdonna as the trio fought out the finish of the 1200m contest.

Extortion’s rider Sam Collett bounced quickly to her feet, with the horse also unharmed, but after an inspection of the track by stipendiary stewards and a delegation of senior riders and trainers, the decision was made to abandon the meeting.

"The horse Extortion, that was first past the post, got a slight bump prior to the winning post and then fell free of interference," Chief Stipendiary Steward Matthew Williamson said.

"It was as basic as that.

"I walked the track yesterday and found it in good condition for the most part with good grass coverage.

"When you get a bit of rain in the area past the post, which can be compacted with vehicles travelling over it, unfortunately a horse has slipped.

"We conducted enquiries around the fall with the jockeys and trainers and track staff and it was quickly established the meeting could not continue."

While Collett was delighted to secure the victory, her joy was short-lived as connections of Superdonna threw in a protest against the first two runners home, which was upheld by the Judicial committee giving the victory to Super Easy filly Superdonna on her raceday debut.

The abandonment will see the day’s feature race, the Gr.1 Fiber Fresh New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m) rescheduled to the Waikato Racing Club meeting at Te Rapa next Saturday.

- NZ Racing Desk