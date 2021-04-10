Quick Thinker lands Chairman’s Quality

Saturday, 10 April, 2021 - 18:53

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Quick Thinker was back in the winner’s circle when winning the Gr.2 Chairman’s Quality (2600m) at Randwick on Saturday in a truly run affair on a Soft7 track.

The four-year-old entire had not run a place in six starts since winning the Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick 12 months ago, but the Kiwi raider always looked to be relishing the solid tempo and track conditions.

Ridden by Damian Lane, the son of So You Think staved off former Kiwi Rondinella, with third placegetter Paths Of Glory more than six lengths away.

"Obviously, the track was quite testing. They were under the pump a fair way out there and he was still travelling quite well. Definitely the track conditions have played into his hands," Forsman said.

"He had a really searching gallop on Tuesday morning and he had a good blow after it. His gallop on Thursday was really good, and I thought that work gave us a bit of confidence going into it."

Sent out a $14 chance, Quick Thinker is raced by Australian syndication company OTI Racing, who have long had a good association with the Cambridge stable.

The winner of more than A$1.2 million in prizemoney, Quick Thinker will now head to next Saturday’s A$2 million Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) and will carry 53kgs.

As the winner of the Chairman’s Quality, the smart stayer is exempt from ballot and penalty for the Sydney Cup.

Winning jockey Damian Lane, who has teamed up with Baker and Forsman with success previously, was pleased to see Quick Thinker turn his form around.

"Well done to the team. He hasn’t been at his best the last couple of starts so it is good to have his form turn around when I got on him," Lane said.

"You know with Murray and Andrew that their horses are going to be fit and with a genuine run contest that really suited him.

"Because he has got early speed I was able to put him in a good spot. The key was he relaxed so well, he just spat the bit completely in the run so when it got tough late he still had a little bit left in the tank."

Fellow Kiwi raiders Sir Charles Road and Concert Hall were both disappointing, finishing 10th and 12th respectively.

- NZ Racing Desk