Cooney’s unfinished business starts with South Island sale draft

Monday, 12 April, 2021 - 17:46

Thoroughbred breeders often make the annual pilgrimage to the yearling sales at Karaka hoping for the result to be life changing.

For Willow Glen Stud’s Barbara Cooney, Karaka 2021 was exactly that, life changing, but not for the financial reasons so often associated with the cream of the thoroughbred crop going under the hammer.

Cooney suffered a heart attack and had it not been for the quick action and medical assistance of those on the Karaka complex, the South Canterbury horsewoman would likely no longer be with us.

Cooney, who most commonly goes by the childhood nickname Jimmy, is savouring her good health as she prepares to offer six yearlings at the 2021 South Island Sale on Gavelhouse Plus, with bidding on the 63-strong catalogue open from today and closing at 7PM (NZT) on Wednesday 14 April.

READ >

https://newzealandbloodstock.cmail20.com/t/i-l-mhkwa-jdtyudduld-j/

© New Zealand Bloodstock.