Waitomo Chiefs Women's Squad announced

Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 - 09:00

The Chiefs Rugby Club today have confirmed their inaugural Waitomo Chiefs Women’s squad for the first-ever Super Rugby women’s clash in New Zealand.

Waitomo Chiefs Women Head Coach Chad Shepherd has assembled a strong and experienced squad, featuring 12 Black Ferns and a formidable group of rising talent from across the Chiefs Region.

"We are exceptionally excited for the opportunity to take on the nib Blues Women at Eden Park in under a month’s time. As a coaching group we are really pleased with the squad we have selected for this historic occasion."

"We have an exciting balance of youth and experience; our Black Ferns players provide great leadership among an exciting group of young talented players who have broken onto the scene during last year’s Farah Palmer Cup."

Shepherd said it is a fantastic opportunity for those selected in the Waitomo Chiefs Women Squad to proudly represent the Chiefs region.

"This fixture is a great opportunity for these talented women to develop and take their game to the next level. It will be a special occasion for the girls to wear a Chiefs jersey for the first time and as a group we want to demonstrate what it means to proudly represent the club, our Chiefs Region, our fans and whÄnau."