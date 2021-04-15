Otago Community Trust's third year of commitment to NZ Masters Games

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 13:42

Otago Community Trust has committed, once again, to being the naming rights partner for the New Zealand Masters Games, Dunedin, 5-13 February 2022.

Barbara Bridger, Otago Community Trust chief executive said the partnership reflected the ongoing success of the games, the economic contribution it brings to the Otago region, specifically Ōtepoti Dunedin and its wider commitment to promoting health and wellbeing to a diverse array of people.

"We are once again encouraging the people of Dunedin, Otago/Southland and New Zealand to come out in force and enjoy the sporting and social participation that the Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games will offer when it kicks off in February 2022".

John Brimble, who is the newly appointed chair of the Dunedin (NZ) Masters Games Trust said it is great that Otago Community Trust have remained steadfast in their commitment to help promote the region and the city of Dunedin.

"We are delighted to once again be working closely with the Otago Community Trust team to showcase the positive impact sport can have in breaking down barriers and connecting people from every walk of life".

"In addition, as chief executive of Sport Otago I am delighted to have been appointed to the role of chair for the Dunedin (NZ) Masters Games Trust. I see it as a great fit and am looking forward to using my knowledge and experience to guide the team to another successful Games".

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games will bring people together from around the country to celebrate competition and make lifelong friends through the shared love of sport. With over 60 sports on offer, with competitors ranging from 20 years of age to triple digits, the Masters Games truly has something for everyone, said Brimble.

Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games manager, Vicki Kestila said that her team are actively preparing to build on the success of 2020.

"Our participation in 2020 saw 4,785 people compete in the Games, this was a 6% increase on the previous event in 2018. In 2022 we are targeting a 10% increase".

It is estimated to generate $3.2 million in direct expenditure for Dunedin with 56% of participants coming from out of Dunedin and staying on average 3.8 nights.