Zoi Sadowski-Synnott finishes in second place

Saturday, 17 April, 2021 - 15:30

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (20, Wanaka) has finished in second place at the Natural Selection Tour finals, held in the Tordrillo Mountains in Alaska.

Coming in fresh off her Snowboard Slopestyle World Championships win, Sadowski-Synnott showed why she is one of the best snowboarders in the world. Today's result is her eighth podium result this season and continues her impressive streak of finishing on the podium at every event she straps in for.

In what was Sadowski-Synnott’s first foray into the extraordinary mountains of Alaska, she was the clear winner of the semi-finals, advancing to the two-woman final.

Up against "backcountry Queen" Robin Van Gyn in the finals, Sadowski-Synnott went huge and left it all out on the face. It was a great competition between the veteran and the rookie, with Van Gyn taking the win by a margin of 12 points, with Sadowski-Synnott not quite able to land a completely clean run in the finals.

When Sadowski-Synnott took the win as a last-minute wildcard at the first stop in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in February she impressed everyone with her ability to cross-over from Big Air and Slopestyle to the natural features of the backcountry. Better known for her accomplishments on the Slopestyle and Big Air courses, Sadowski-Synnott has shown everyone that she is an incredibly versatile and talented athlete.

Results:

Women’s Natural Selection Final Results

1. Robin Van Gyn (CAN)

2. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL)

3. Hana Beaman (USA)

Men’s Natural Selection Final Results

1. Mikkel Bang (NOR)

2. Ben Ferguson (USA)

3. Mark McMorris (CAN)