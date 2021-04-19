Rob Walter to coach Central Stags

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 16:00

The Central Stags will take the field under new reins next summer with Rob Walter appointed as the team’s Head Coach.

The highly regarded Walter will begin his tenure on 17 May 2021 after accepting a three-year contract with the Central Districts Cricket Association to lead its flagship men’s side.

An outstanding cricket technician, Walter joins Central Districts from the Otago Cricket Association where he has steered the Otago Volts through the past five seasons.

Prior to his 2016 arrival in New Zealand, Walter turned South African franchise the Titans into one of the country’s most successful franchises, and is also qualified strength and conditioning coach.

He was part of the South Africa international men’s coaching staff from 2009 to 2013, and had also held Assistant Coach roles with Indian Premier League sides the Pune Warriors and Delhi Daredevils.

Central Districts CEO Pete de Wet said he was delighted to appoint a coach of Walter’s experience and passion for the Domestic game.

"Rob is an experienced Head Coach who has a proven track record. He was a title-winning coach at the Titans in South Africa, and has proven to be a great developer of cricket talent when you look at his track record over the last five seasons in Dunedin," said de Wet.

"He brings with him energy, enthusiasm and desire, and we are looking forward to watching how the Stags perform under his leadership."

Walter said he is looking forward to beginning a fresh chapter in his coaching career.

"I am grateful to Otago for the initial opportunity, I had a memorable and thoroughly enjoyable time with Otago as my first stop here in New Zealand.

"Personally and professionally, it was time for me to move on, and I am very excited to have an opportunity now to work with a side as packed with talent as the Central Stags.

"The Stags have had a number of recent successes and that has been down to the quality of the coaching of my predecessors. I am looking forward to continuing the team on that pathway and to developing future BLACKCAPS for New Zealand."

Walter will be ably supported by Aldin Smith who moves into a Performance and Pathway coaching role, after two years as Head Coach of the Stags.

"Aldin did a great job during his two years as Head Coach and is the best candidate to work alongside Rob, nurturing that next tier of Stags as they make their way through our pathway structures", said de Wet.