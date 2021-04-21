Vodafone Warriors allows Perham to leave club

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 10:05

The Vodafone Warriors have agreed to allow utility back Hayze Perham to leave the club after he requested an immediate release from his contract.

The 21-year-old, who was in the final year of his current deal, will continue his career with another NRL club.

"We weren’t in a position to offer Hayze a deal beyond this year as we have a number of young outside backs in our system so when he asked for a release we couldn’t stand in his way to secure his future," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

"We thank him for his efforts with us over the last four seasons and wish him all the best with the next stage of his career."

Perham joined the Vodafone Warriors in 2018 initially playing for the club’s Canterbury Cup side.

He made his NRL debut in the Vodafone Warriors’ Anzac Day clash against the Melbourne Storm in 2019 and finishes his time at the club with a total of nine NRL appearances.

Perham has been playing for the Vodafone Warriors’ feeder club Redcliffe in the Intrust Super Cup so far this season.