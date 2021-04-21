Rider Horse NZ dispersal on gavelhouse.com

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 12:58

A dispersal of 135 lots for the Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry (NZ) Ltd group is now live online on gavelhouse.com.

The 135 listings include mares and foals, weanlings, yearlings, two-year-olds and unraced stock.

There are 45 in-foal mares set for auction, while a number of mares are being sold with foals at foot.

The Rider Horse stock is based at two properties, Highview Stud in Ngahinapouri, and Willow Glen Stud in Waimate.

All bar two of the lots are being sold unreserved.

With mares by leading broodmare sires Zabeel, O’Reilly, Pins, Stravinsky, Redoute’s Choice, Savabeel, Iffraaj and Montjeu, there is something to suit all breeders.

There is also an opportunity to secure young stock by emerging sire Mongolian Khan, a dual Derby and Gr.1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) winner.

With New Zealand renowned for breeding quality middle distance and staying horses, as evidenced by the first three past the post in the recent Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) all being New Zealand bred, Mongolian Khan looks to be a sire whose progeny can add to the legacy.

Mongolian Khan’s first crop of winners includes stakes performer My Squeeze Louise in addition to winners Supreme Khan, Mongolian Wings, Suppression, Maria Jane, Granados and last Tuesday’s impressive Mornington winner Made By Khan.

Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry (NZ) Ltd will also be selling young stallion Mongolian Falcon, a Group Two winning son of Fastnet Rock, whose eldest are just yearlings. They are also offering Mabsam, the dam of three winners including I Am Invincible mare Festivity, a five-time winner for Jamie Richards and a stakes winner in waiting.

Foals at foot have been branded and microchipped, with all stock recently drenched and trimmed.

"This is a complete dispersal as a result of Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry not being able to export horses to China since COVID-19 hit, which is a significant part of their business," Highview Stud’s Brent Gillovic said.

"Given there is no likelihood of horse flights resuming between New Zealand and China in the near future, the decision has been made to disperse the horses, with several quality offerings amongst them.

"With the large number of horses on offer I expect to see some bargain basement prices and plenty of opportunities for pin-hookers and young trainers to get their hands on quality youngstock.

"I once bought a horse for $100 from a supplementary session at Karaka and subsequently sold it for $120,000 as a trial winner and expect some great stories like this to come out of this sale in time."

The sale will conclude on Sunday 25 April, with the first lot scheduled for the earlier than usual time of 5pm (NZT) given the larger volume of horses to be auctioned.

Due to the dispersal sale running during the usual entry phase for gavelhouse.com’s fortnightly mixed bloodstock auctions, the entry window for the next sale will open from Sunday evening through to the later time of 10am Tuesday 27 April before launching at 5pm. If you would like to enter early email info@gavelhouse.com with your horse details to start the process.