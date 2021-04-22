Tall Ferns coach to deliver 11 free coaching clinics across NZ in May

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 13:11

Basketball New Zealand has announced the schedule of coaching clinics around New Zealand that will be delivered by Sky Sport Tall Ferns Head Coach, Guy Molloy.

Eleven sessions will be delivered throughout May, free for any basketball coaches to attend.

Molloy is a highly experienced and respected international coach hailing from Melbourne. Well known for his career in the WNBL in Australia, Molloy is a two-time WNBL Coach of the Year award winner (1995 and 2014). He has coached the Canberra Capitals, Perth breakers and Melbourne Boomers which rostered five Tall Ferns this past season. He’s also coached in the ANBL, junior Australian teams, plus served as Assistant Coach to the Australian Opals from 1989 to 1994.

Since 2017, Molloy has been part of the Tall Ferns camp, which was made official in 2018 when Molloy stepped into the head coaching role. He immediately guided the team to a celebrated Bronze Medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Molloy arrived in New Zealand on Monday and says he is thrilled to be back in New Zealand.

"I’m really excited to be here. I’m especially looking forward to these clinics and sharing some coaching philosophies and influences that have helped me over the years. I hope to share some lessons on what I’ve found great to motivate and uplifts players, and how great coaching can transcend sport.

"Basketball is really gathering steam in New Zealand and, with that, the community is looking for opportunities to increase their knowledge. If I can offer something that coaches will find useful to take back to their teams and players, I’m only too happy to help," says Molloy.

Basketball New Zealand’s Head of High Performance Leonard King, who will help deliver the clinics, says the sessions will be aimed at coaches of all levels, but there will be a particular focus on coaches at the representative and high school levels.

"This is a chance for coaches to break the cycle of doing what they’ve always done. Guy is a brilliant basketball mind, and I think any basketball coach who attends will improve their coaching and be reminded about the power of coaching," says King.

The key topics that will be covered include:

How to Teach Offence.

Maximise your team’s practice time.

Get your team better shots.

Build confident players.

Learn how to present new skills and drills to your team.

Create an understanding of the Sky Sport Tall Ferns national style of play.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday 1 May | WHANGAREI

6pm, Te Ora Hou Rec Centre, 104 Corks road Tikipunga. Hosted by Northland Basketball Association.

Tuesday 4 May | ROTORUA

7pm, EEC Unison Arena. Hosted by Rotorua Basketball Association.

Wednesday 5 May | TARANAKI

7pm, Stratford War Memorial Hall, Miranda Street, Stratford. Hosted by Stratford Basketball Association.

Sunday 9 May | WELLINGTON

10am, Queen Margaret Mary College. Hosted by Wellington Basketball Association.

Monday 10 May | INVERCARGILL

6pm, ILT Stadium Southland. Hosted by Southland Basketball Association.

Wednesday 12 May | OTAGO

6pm, Otago Girls High School. Hosted by Basketball Otago.

Friday 14 May | CHRISTCHURCH

5pm, Hillview Christian School, 150 Wilson road St. Martins. Hosted by Canterbury Basketball Association.

Sunday 16 May | HAWKE’S BAY

12:30 Pettigrew Green Arena, 480 Gloucester Street Napier. Hosted by Hawke’s Bay Basketball Association.

Wednesday 19 May | NELSON

6pm, Jack Robbins Stadium, 104 Neale Ave, Stoke. Hosted by Nelson Basketball Association.

Saturday 22 May | NORTH AUCKLAND

12 noon, AUT Akoranga Campus, 90 Akoranga Drive, Northcote. Hosted by North Harbour Basketball Association.

Saturday 29 May | SOUTH AUCKLAND

10am, Bruce Pulman Arena, 90 Walters Road, Takanini. Hosted by ABSL.

CLINIC REGSITRATION:

Any coach wishing to attend should contact the Host Association to register.