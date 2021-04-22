New Zealand Team to access Rako Science's PCR saliva testing ahead of Games

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 15:26

The New Zealand Team will have access to new non-invasive saliva PCR tests for Covid-19 ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games this August.

Some 1000+ tests will be required to fulfil the pre-departure Olympic Games requirements for the New Zealand Team to Tokyo 2020 and the new saliva testing option will be fast, accurate and more comfortable for athletes.

Rako Science will provide the PCR Saliva Tests as a new official supplier for the New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic Teams for the Tokyo and Beijing Olympic Games.

"We’re delighted to have access to a fast, accurate and non-invasive test for our Teams departing for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022," said New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith.

"We will need to process some 1000+ tests in the pre-departure window so we’re pleased to have Rako Science to help us achieve these."

The Rako Science saliva test is New Zealand’s only scientifically validated test, and its contracted medical testing laboratory has been accredited by IANZ to process the tests. The test is PCR (not antigen) and is fast, non-invasive and highly accurate.

"We’re very pleased to be providing New Zealand’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes with this important development in COVID-19 PCR testing. We want them to have access to the very best in science and technology before they head off to Tokyo and Beijing," said Rako Science Director, Leon Grice.

"We want the athletes to have the best experience possible as they leave New Zealand so they can focus on representing New Zealand and achieving their Olympic dreams."

Japanese government immigration requires all athletes and support teams to provide a certified negative PCR test within 72 hours before departing for the Olympic Games.